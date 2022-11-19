Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,430 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.57 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

