California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Etsy worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 550,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Etsy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 361,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

