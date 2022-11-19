Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $53.70 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

