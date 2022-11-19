Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $213.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.