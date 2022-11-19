Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.