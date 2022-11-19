Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 596,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,523,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Insider Activity

DBX opened at $22.28 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,260 shares of company stock worth $11,135,032. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.