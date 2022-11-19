Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,154,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

