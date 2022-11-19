Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $831,000 Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Well as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.
Insider Transactions at American Well
American Well Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.35. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.63.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.