California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

