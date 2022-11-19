California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,114 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

