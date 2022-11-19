California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,675 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.