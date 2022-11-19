John T. Treace Acquires 10,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace purchased 10,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,526,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,758,279.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 6.6 %

TMCI opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at $8,334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $4,172,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

