California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $278,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

EWBC opened at $67.23 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

