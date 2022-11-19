Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 863,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,003,000 after acquiring an additional 580,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

