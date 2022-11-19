Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Geospace Technologies worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEOS stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

