California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 318,053 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Flowers Foods worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.75 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.