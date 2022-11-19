California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of FOX worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

