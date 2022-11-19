Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 443 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 220.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,702,000 after buying an additional 77,769 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 117,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,562,000 after buying an additional 227,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $97.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

