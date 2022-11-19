California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NRG opened at $42.24 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

