California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 89,908 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of BeiGene worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $369.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

