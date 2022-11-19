California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 142.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 7.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.40.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $253.49 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

