Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Commerce Bancshares worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 225.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.