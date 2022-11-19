Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,140 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Equifax worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 728.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

Equifax stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

