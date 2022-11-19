California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,016 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.