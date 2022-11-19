Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $139.47 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

