California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Okta worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $4,059,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

OKTA opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

