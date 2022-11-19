AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

ACM stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,053,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

