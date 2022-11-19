Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.92 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

