Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

