California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,733 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Snap-on worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

