Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $28,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $572.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

