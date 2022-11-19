Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 253,947 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $256,377 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.