California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.12 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

