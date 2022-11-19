California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $266.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

