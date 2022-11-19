Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,544 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

