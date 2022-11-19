California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,765 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average of $186.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

