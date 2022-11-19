Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $165.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $145.59 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

