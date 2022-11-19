Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $28,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 2,435.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

