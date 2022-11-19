California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,379 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Abiomed worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $377.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.48.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

