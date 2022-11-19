Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $278.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $264.74 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

