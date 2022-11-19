Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00017284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $68.75 million and $5.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,644.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010689 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00042255 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00237562 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.85735064 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $5,885,648.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

