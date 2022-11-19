Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $18.03 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $42.62 or 0.00256044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009994 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.84 or 0.08084919 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00569709 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,706,972 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

