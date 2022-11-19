yearn.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.28 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $6,285.36 or 0.37762618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $230.28 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.84 or 0.08084919 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00569709 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.84 or 0.29675225 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
