DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $33.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00118470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00232486 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00059562 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,755,446 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

