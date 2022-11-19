Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $276.11 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00005176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Polygon
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
