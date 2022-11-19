Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ameren worth $29,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,801,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.