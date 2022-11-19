Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Nexstar Media Group worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,411,873 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXST stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.