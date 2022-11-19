Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.58 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,848 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 61,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of eBay worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -415.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

