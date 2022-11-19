Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 37,390 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Toro worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 0.4 %

TTC opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.