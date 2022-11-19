Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $31,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,001.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 994.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $227.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.82. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

