Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,866 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after purchasing an additional 359,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

